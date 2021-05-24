First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FFBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.