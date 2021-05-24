First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.36. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%.

FGBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,928. The company has a market capitalization of $188.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.