First National Bank of Omaha Has $247,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

