First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $204,000 Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $359,110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,463,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $103,878,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,154,000 after buying an additional 535,393 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $249.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.20. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

