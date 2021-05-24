First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stock Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.08% of Harrow Health worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

HROW stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

