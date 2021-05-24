First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $237.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

