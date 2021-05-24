First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 287,757 shares during the period. First Solar makes up approximately 0.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of First Solar worth $59,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,667 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,360 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,611 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,203. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $75.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.34.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

