First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Holdings Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.56% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,426,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of FV opened at $45.49 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $47.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.