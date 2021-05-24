FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS stock opened at $79.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.81.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.