Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $114.22 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.28. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

