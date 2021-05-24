FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 94,616 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $271.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

