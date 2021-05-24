Flow Reaches Market Cap of $540.25 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Flow has a market capitalization of $540.25 million and approximately $120.68 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flow has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $12.73 or 0.00033458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00053982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.00403827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00179934 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003446 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.83 or 0.00832506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.