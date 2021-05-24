Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $36.04, but opened at $37.29. Franchise Group shares last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,807,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,907 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

