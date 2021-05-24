Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FRLN) is one of 195 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Freeline Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A -$96.32 million -1.31 Freeline Therapeutics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 20.59

Freeline Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics. Freeline Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Freeline Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Freeline Therapeutics Competitors 1104 4401 9708 185 2.58

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 162.92%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 41.58%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Freeline Therapeutics Competitors -22,905.45% -121.81% -32.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.