FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Gap Up to $8.62

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $9.20. FTC Solar shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 2,203 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTCI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.