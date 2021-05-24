FUD.finance Price Down 40.6% Over Last 7 Days (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.28 or 0.00029287 BTC on popular exchanges. FUD.finance has a market cap of $266,442.82 and $2,201.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.19 or 0.00906572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.08 or 0.09408961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00083212 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

