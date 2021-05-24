Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 144.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

FUSN stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 370,819 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $18,781,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

