FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Reduced by Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.01.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$8.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.90. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$3.33 and a one year high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070. Also, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

