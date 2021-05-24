FY2023 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.51) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.95). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IOVA. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.77.

Shares of IOVA opened at $18.05 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

