FY2024 Earnings Estimate for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Issued By Oppenheimer

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuCana in a report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NCNA. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NuCana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $3.29 on Monday. NuCana has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in NuCana in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 364,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

