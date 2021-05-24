Fyooz (FYZ) Market Cap Hits $1.67 Million

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded down 56.1% against the US dollar. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $23,266.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 129% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00066514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00994654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.83 or 0.10926825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00085804 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

