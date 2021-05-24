Gala (GALA) Hits Market Cap of $86.24 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Gala coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $86.24 million and approximately $219,108.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00065171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.68 or 0.00950021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.98 or 0.09765848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00085141 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

