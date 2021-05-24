Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

