Geeq (GEEQ) Market Cap Reaches $4.96 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 33.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $177,789.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 108.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00066338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.98 or 0.00995849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 87% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.37 or 0.10573766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00085486 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

