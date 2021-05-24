General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE GE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 875,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,855,617. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

