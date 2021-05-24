General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,385 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in General Mills by 204.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after buying an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in General Mills by 14,091.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after buying an additional 937,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2,173.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,590,000 after buying an additional 855,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $63.13 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.