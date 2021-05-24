Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after buying an additional 356,994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1,332.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $70.64 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

