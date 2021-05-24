Genuit Group (LON:GEN) PT Raised to GBX 630 at Berenberg Bank

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday.

LON:GEN traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 615 ($8.04). The company had a trading volume of 142,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,746. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 617 ($8.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, insider Glen Sabin sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total transaction of £104,375.68 ($136,367.49).

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

