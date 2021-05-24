Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 362 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 433.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,232.55 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $685.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,152.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,150.47. The company has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a PE ratio of 96.59, a PEG ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.