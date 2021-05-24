Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up approximately 1.0% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $173.01 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $80.35 and a one year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.60%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

