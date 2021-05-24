Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 36,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $32.19 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

