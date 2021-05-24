Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 490 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,555,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $268.04 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.11 and a one year high of $278.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

