Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 1,275 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 11,082.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,930,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.61, a PEG ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average is $87.37. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

