Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €111.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXI has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.87 ($118.67).

Gerresheimer stock opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €73.30 ($86.24) and a 1 year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €88.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.83.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

