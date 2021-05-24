Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $59.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after buying an additional 596,232 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after buying an additional 669,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,467,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,346,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

