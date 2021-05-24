GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Reaches $0.0362 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $650,457.52 and $984.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,655.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,369.79 or 0.06293298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $648.62 or 0.01722496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00438419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00155510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.16 or 0.00643096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00432927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00363130 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars.

