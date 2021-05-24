Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $221.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.50.

GLOB stock opened at $213.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.65. Globant has a 52 week low of $130.92 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globant will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

