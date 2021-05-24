GoByte (GBX) Hits Market Cap of $504,255.91

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 55.5% lower against the dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $504,255.91 and $1,166.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000081 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.