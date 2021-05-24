Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Stock Position Increased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 129.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,090 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSST. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GSST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.