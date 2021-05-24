Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Lifted by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 726,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 116,079 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 82,738 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000.

GSLC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.52. 3,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,847. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $83.98.

