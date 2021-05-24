Goose Finance (EGG) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.81 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $5.02 or 0.00014091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and $3.14 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00060994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00868786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.52 or 0.08690428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00080110 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

