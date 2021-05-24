Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives $1.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $348,869.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,069,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,176,705.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,633,900 shares of company stock worth $2,392,375. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 802,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 433.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,466,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,996 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 648,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,280,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,753 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTE stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,559,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $219.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 228.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

