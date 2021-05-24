GravityCoin Reaches Market Cap of $52,910.98 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $52,910.98 and approximately $135.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00376036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00188240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003792 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.86 or 0.00870712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,727,993 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

