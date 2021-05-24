Graypoint LLC Acquires 107 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 65,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average of $143.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.