Graypoint LLC Buys Shares of 374 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 44.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $580.88 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $559.58 billion, a PE ratio of 580.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $675.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.90.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

