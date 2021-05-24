Graypoint LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $237.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.47 and a 52 week high of $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

