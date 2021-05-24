Graypoint LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 212.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,997 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the period.

VB opened at $217.86 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $135.94 and a 1-year high of $227.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.99 and a 200-day moving average of $205.08.

