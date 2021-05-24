Graypoint LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $172.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.