Graypoint LLC Has $935,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,250,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,756,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 304,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 95,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 253,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.