Graypoint LLC Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

NYSE:TFC opened at $60.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.